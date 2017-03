/ Front page / News

Update: 12:02PM THE death of a man who was found floating in the Nubukalou Creek last week has been classified as drowning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed this after the post mortem examination was conducted last Friday.

The man was found floating in the creek with his face facing downwards by a security officer at a nearby building along Suva's Ellery Street around 8pm to 9pm last Tuesday.