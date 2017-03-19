Fiji Time: 1:01 PM on Sunday 19 March

State departments decentralisation

Repeka Nasiko
Sunday, March 19, 2017

GOVERNMENT cannot decentralise all State departments.

Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said only essential government services could be decentralised, while others would be done to cater for the demand.

He said in towns like Tavua, decentralising all government departments would prove difficult.

"There are a lot of things that we have to consider," he said.

"But there are some services that are being decentralised like the Legal Aid Commission, which is now in Tavua.

"The birth, death and marriage certificate office will be opened in Tavua this year after we made a budgetary allocation for that, so in that way it is a decentralisation.

"But to bring a main agriculture office to Tavua would be a bit more difficult so we have to do a bit of smart allocation of resources.

"I think with Tavua there are obviously opportunities there.

"They have a new town council CEO and we have a new FSC CEO who is able to increase the yields of those in town and sugarcane farmers in rural communities."

He said government departments that centred around the service sector would be more ideal in smaller towns.








