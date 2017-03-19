AG: Fiji's home ownership rate low

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Airways staff members after the announcement of their profit share of $4000 for non-managerial staff and $9000 for managerial staff. The airline recorded a pre-tax profit of $84.5 million. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FIJI's home ownership rate is low, says Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

While speaking to Fiji Airways staff members during a talanoa session, he said Government was working with strategic partners on how to increase the rate of home ownership in the country.

He said: "It's almost criminal when you think about it when back in the 1990s and 2000s, even in 2007 or so, the interest rates on homes was about 10, 11 and 12 per cent and that is very expensive.

"If you go to overseas countries, the interest rates for purchasing a home are very low."

He said people's mentality should change when it came to owning a house.

"In Fiji, traditionally, some of us think to buy a home in our late 30s or early 40s. We want people to start owning homes in their 20s.

"Just because you are a flight attendant doesn't mean that you should not own a home."

He said there were a few issues that made it difficult for people to purchase or build a house, which Government was addressing.

"We have to reduce the cost of owning a home.

"A lot of people think that owning a home means a yard, a house and some trees but owning a home can also mean buying a flat in a building.

"We changed the law a few years ago.

"Now you can get a title for the house even if you buy a flat. Now it applies to iTaukei land, State land or freehold land.

"That could be a starting point."