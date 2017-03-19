'Take dengue seriously'

/ Front page / News

A DOCTOR has warned that dengue fever in the country should not be taken lightly because it can lead to deaths if not taken proper care of.

Ministry of Health hospital services deputy secretary Dr Luisa Cikamatana said the most effective method to reduce the number of mosquitoes in our lives was to minimise breeding sites.

"Most mosquito breeding sites are man-made containers, for example the tyres that we leave carelessly lying around where we live and work," Dr Cikamatana said.

"We have created an ideal environment for the mosquitoes with our human blood for their food and man-made containers to breed in and multiply. We must break this parasitic relationship."

She highlighted the importance of people paying close attention to the symptoms of dengue fever.

"The classical symptoms of dengue include high fever, retro-orbital pain (or pain behind the eyes — around the eye socket), rashes on the chest and back, headache, muscle and joint pains, and a general feeling of being unwell," Dr Cikamatana said.

"The warning signs of severe dengue are restlessness, fast breathing, persistent vomiting and unexplained bleeding from gums."

"The clinical spectrum of dengue fever ranges from not having any symptoms, to the symptomatic clinical cases, and to the more severe ones that need hospital admission, and then the fatal ones at the very end of the scale," Dr Cikamatana said.

Dr Cikamatana officially launched the Fight the Bite clean-up campaign earlier in the week.