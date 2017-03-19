Workers' union plans for future

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Public Service Association (FPSA) has very important plans for the future and it will do its best to deliver the aspirations of its members.

FPSA general secretary Rajeshwar Singh said this after running unopposed for the association's national election next week.

An objection against his nomination to contest the post was dismissed by the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem because it (objection) was without merit.

The other office-bearers running unopposed are national president Judith Kotobalavu and vice-presidents Shaleeni Singh, Vishwa Deo and Kamlesh Chand, youth councillors Nemani Bolaqace, Alelia Rauca, Naibuka Delana and Emosi Qiokacikaci.

Karam Chand Bidesi and Narayan Swamy are contesting the post of general treasurer.

The five candidates for the post of four general councillors are Rajeshni Hari, Anarieta Radinivanua, Saleshni Singh, Ramesh Chand and Tomasi Tuilevu.

Mr Singh said some of the important issues for the association this year included the civil service pay claim.

He said in late 2015, the Confederation of Public Sector Unions (CPSU) lodged a Log of Claims with the Government for a 15 per cent pay rise for all members of the CPSU affiliates.

The association's other plans include extension to the FPSA Sports City in Suva costing about $7 million and bigger projects worth about $25m in Martintar, Nadi. It also has plans for members to buy shares in its assets.

The FPSA annual general meeting will be held at the Novotel Hotel in Lami next Saturday.