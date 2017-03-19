Fiji Time: 1:01 PM on Sunday 19 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Workers' union plans for future

Avinesh Gopal
Sunday, March 19, 2017

THE Fiji Public Service Association (FPSA) has very important plans for the future and it will do its best to deliver the aspirations of its members.

FPSA general secretary Rajeshwar Singh said this after running unopposed for the association's national election next week.

An objection against his nomination to contest the post was dismissed by the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem because it (objection) was without merit.

The other office-bearers running unopposed are national president Judith Kotobalavu and vice-presidents Shaleeni Singh, Vishwa Deo and Kamlesh Chand, youth councillors Nemani Bolaqace, Alelia Rauca, Naibuka Delana and Emosi Qiokacikaci.

Karam Chand Bidesi and Narayan Swamy are contesting the post of general treasurer.

The five candidates for the post of four general councillors are Rajeshni Hari, Anarieta Radinivanua, Saleshni Singh, Ramesh Chand and Tomasi Tuilevu.

Mr Singh said some of the important issues for the association this year included the civil service pay claim.

He said in late 2015, the Confederation of Public Sector Unions (CPSU) lodged a Log of Claims with the Government for a 15 per cent pay rise for all members of the CPSU affiliates.

The association's other plans include extension to the FPSA Sports City in Suva costing about $7 million and bigger projects worth about $25m in Martintar, Nadi. It also has plans for members to buy shares in its assets.

The FPSA annual general meeting will be held at the Novotel Hotel in Lami next Saturday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Stop borrowing money'
  2. In poverty
  3. AG: Fiji's home ownership rate low
  4. Traffic congestion problem raised at consultations
  5. Tilapia farmer receives small business grant
  6. Kidney failure alarm
  7. Govt seeks help
  8. More cash for roads
  9. 60 per cent in informal employment
  10. 'Take dengue seriously'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  8. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  9. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  10. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)