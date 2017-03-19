Fiji Time: 1:01 PM on Sunday 19 March

60 per cent in informal employment

Luke Rawalai
Sunday, March 19, 2017

FIJI has a workforce of 340,000 people out of a population of 895,000, says Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate.

Speaking during an employers' forum in Labasa on Friday, Mr Usamate said of this number, 60 per cent worked in the informal sector while 40 per cent or one third tended to the formal sector.

Mr Usamate said those in the informal sector did subsistence work, mainly growing for personal purposes.

"We know that about 70 per cent of our population is either at the age of 40 or below so there is a lot of focus on ensuring that we have opportunities for our young people," he said.

"Every year we have about 17,000 people leaving schools, entering the tertiary education sector or trying to enter the labour market.

"So there is always a challenge in trying to make opportunities for these people and as a government, the best strategy is to have more growth."

Mr Usamate said when the country experienced economic growth, it created more job opportunities for its citizens, boosting productivity.

"Realising that unemployment is an important issue, the ministry is formulating a national employment policy which will address growth to address unemployment.

"In a move to provide opportunities for our young people, the National Employment Centre was created and has been in existence since 2010."

Mr Usamate urged employers to work with the centre in procuring attachees and manpower in their workplaces.








