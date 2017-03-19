Positive response to sugar grant

/ Front page / News

THERE has been a positive response to Government's $13.6 million cane planting grant, but details of how many farmers have received the grant and how much has been released is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking at a press conference early this week, Fiji Sugar Corporation chief operating officer Navin Chandra said details would be released once they were at hand.

"We do not have the actual numbers as yet, we are working on it at the moment," he said.

"The reason being we have had some concerns from farmers who have already cultivated their land and are waiting for payment. This has instigated me to start looking at the process we follow in terms of releasing the funds. At the moment we are chasing up the release of funds for farmers that need it immediately.

"I believe that has been approved and is now being processed."

FSC CEO Graham Clark said the manner in which grants were awarded was being reviewed. "We need to streamline that whole process because we are looking at the whole facility," Mr Clark said.