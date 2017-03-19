Fiji Time: 1:01 PM on Sunday 19 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Positive response to sugar grant

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, March 19, 2017

THERE has been a positive response to Government's $13.6 million cane planting grant, but details of how many farmers have received the grant and how much has been released is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking at a press conference early this week, Fiji Sugar Corporation chief operating officer Navin Chandra said details would be released once they were at hand.

"We do not have the actual numbers as yet, we are working on it at the moment," he said.

"The reason being we have had some concerns from farmers who have already cultivated their land and are waiting for payment. This has instigated me to start looking at the process we follow in terms of releasing the funds. At the moment we are chasing up the release of funds for farmers that need it immediately.

"I believe that has been approved and is now being processed."

FSC CEO Graham Clark said the manner in which grants were awarded was being reviewed. "We need to streamline that whole process because we are looking at the whole facility," Mr Clark said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Stop borrowing money'
  2. In poverty
  3. AG: Fiji's home ownership rate low
  4. Traffic congestion problem raised at consultations
  5. Tilapia farmer receives small business grant
  6. Kidney failure alarm
  7. Govt seeks help
  8. More cash for roads
  9. 60 per cent in informal employment
  10. 'Take dengue seriously'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  8. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  9. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  10. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)