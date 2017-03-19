Fiji Time: 1:01 PM on Sunday 19 March

Tilapia farmer receives small business grant

Aqela Susu
Sunday, March 19, 2017

BEING an amputee has not stopped 49-year-old Eneriko Cakaunivalu from working towards expanding his tilapia and prawn farming business to provide for his family.

A former policeman, Mr Cakaunivalu's right leg was amputated in 2011 following medical complications which led to his departure from the force.

Since then, he has been working on his farm next to his home in Navua to provide for the daily livelihood of his small family.

Braving the heat on his crutches, he was lucky enough to have been part of 549 people who received $1000 grants as part of the Micro and Small Business Grants program from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at Thomson Park in Navua yesterday.

"This money will go specifically towards the feed for the prawns and the tilapia and in assisting me expand my business," Mr Cakaunivalu said.

The father of five ventured into the business after his resignation from the force.

To date, he owns more than three cows and was able to renovate his home and fence his prawn and tilapia farms through the money he saved from the small business he started nine years ago.

Mr Cakaunivalu is now part of the 6622 people assisted through the program since its inception in 2015.

Mr Bainimarama said the program had improved the livelihoods and the lives of more than 33,000 Fijians.

"To the recipients, you are joining 129 previous successful applicants from your area who have received grants and have successfully established their businesses. We are confident that you will also follow their example and work hard to ensure that your ventures are also successful," he said.








