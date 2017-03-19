Upkeep to result in power outages

/ Front page / News

RESIDENTS in the Western Division will experience power outage today as the Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) carries out maintenance on its 132 kilovolts Vuda Substation and Vuda to Nadarivatu transmission line.

Authority chief executive officer Hasmukh Patel said the outage would affect its customers from Korolevu in Nadroga to Rakiraki in Ra from 4am to 4pm.

"This maintenance is to upgrade and replace part of FEA's system hardware and improve system reliability," Mr Patel said.

To enable FEA to undertake the exercise, Mr Patel said the 132,000 volts transmission line from Wailoa Hydro Power Station to the Vuda Switchyard would need to be isolated and de-energised.

"This power outage will mean that FEA will not be able to supply electricity from the Wailoa Hydro Power Station and Nadarivatu Hydro Power Station to the Western region of Viti Levu.

"FEA will rely on its diesel power stations at Sigatoka, Qeleloa, Nadi, Vuda and Rakiraki to supply electricity to its customers in the Western Division from the Sigatoka district to the Rakiraki district."