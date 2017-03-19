Kidney failure alarm

/ Front page / News

ABOUT 600 people develop complete kidney failure or end-stage kidney disease in Fiji every year.

This was revealed by Health Minister Rosy Akbar during the World Kidney Day fundraising dinner in Suva on Friday night.

Ms Akbar said the ministry was looking at sustainable ways to support the development of nephrology (clinical care for kidney disease), together with public health programs to support awareness and education for all Fijians on how to care for their kidneys.

According to the latest WHO data published in May 2014, deaths attributable to kidney disease in Fiji reached 127, or one in every 40 deaths.

Kidney health, Ms Akbar said, included supporting wellness and prevention and particularly the prevention of diabetes, which had been identified as the most significant contributor to kidney failure in Fiji.

"We also need to focus on providing patients with access to diagnostics to detect kidney disease early, supporting treatment (free to patients) of reversible kidney disease within the public hospitals and strengthening the work done by various organisations in providing dialysis treatment to patients," Ms Akbar said. "The issue of dialysis often causes controversy because of the high costs of treatment."

She said the ministry was looking for solutions to make access to dialysis treatment affordable as possible.

"Possibly, by putting downward pressure on fees, without negatively affecting other competing health priorities.

"I do worry sometimes though, that as a society we may be starting to view dialysis as something that is almost routine — something that we expect people to experience as part of the ageing process.

"The growth in diabetes will, inevitably and sadly, lead to an increase in the demand for dialysis. Dialysis is not an easy option. It is not something that any of us should be happy to anticipate."