Traffic congestion problem raised at consultations

Repeka Nasiko
Sunday, March 19, 2017

TRAFFIC congestion at major urban centres in the country is an issue that Government agrees has become a problem.

While speaking at a National Budget Consultation in Lautoka yesterday, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum explained the increasing number of private vehicles on our roads had contributed to Fiji's traffic issue.

"In our budget presentation, you would have seen that the number of cars in Fiji has grown significantly," he said.

"A lot more people have their own cars now.

"As we had reduced the duty on motor vehicles, a lot more people now own cars.

"It's not uncommon now to see that along the Suva-Nausori corridor, there are hundreds of cars with only one person in the car and they're on their way to work."

He said overseas countries were able to control traffic flow which Fiji could adopt.

"As you know in some cities overseas where they have traffic problems, they make it mandatory that you cannot have only one person in the car.

"So they do carpooling or sharing of vehicles.

"In some other cities, I think in Delhi, on certain days only an odd number of cars can go into the city, and other days, you have an even number of cars.

"That's how they control the number of vehicles that flow into the urban centre.

"In Fiji of course, having a car is seen as an improvement in your social status.

"It's a fact.

"If you do well, then you buy a car.

"This is why people use less of the public transportation system so it does put a lot of pressure on our traffic flow."

Traffic congestion issues and proper maintenance of infrastructure were also some of the topics discussed at the budget consultations in the West.








