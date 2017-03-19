Govt seeks help

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT is looking to Singapore for ideas on how to better improve its urban planning blueprint.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the Local Government Ministry had been encouraged to work with urban planning experts in Singapore where city planning was one of its major strengths.

"One of the things that we have discussed with the Local Government Minister Mr (Parveen) Bala is to get some outside assistance," he said.

"Recently, we were in Singapore and got them to look at our entire urban planning and do a blueprint.

"Singapore is actually quite good at that and they are helping us in looking at how we can better our urban planning."

He said towns and cities in Fiji did not follow urban planning procedures.

"The cities and towns in Fiji have over the years simply developed.

"There has been no overall blueprint for the city that maps out where certain types of buildings could go and where all the car parks could be built etc.

"We are working on it."