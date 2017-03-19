/ Front page / News

THERE is no doubt that households in Fiji below poverty line suffer from economic hardships.

Economist Neelesh Gounder of the University of the South Pacific (USP) said this while analysing the results of the latest Tebbutt-Times poll which revealed jobs and cost of living as the two pressing personal issues affecting Fijians.

The cost of living was ranked the number one personal issue by 21 per cent of those polled and employment ranked second by 15 per cent of respondents.

According to Mr Gounder, the poll results reflected some of the issues individuals or households considered important.

Based on the nature of the question, Mr Gounder said responses would reflect issues self-identified by respondents as fundamental at the household level.

"The relative prominence of cost of living in this and the previous survey is not surprising.

"With over a quarter of our population living in poverty, the day-to-day hardships faced by such households are evident," he said.

Mr Gounder said with wages remaining stagnant in many sectors alongside the cumulative effect of inflation, surveys such as the Tebbutt Times poll would tend to show cost of living disproportionately impacting households.

"Facing higher healthcare costs (despite free medicines) and increased costs of housing in urban areas is challenging for households still earning wages that have hardly increased in recent years.

"Household costs are also tied to specific life stages. For example, a higher proportion of those aged between 30 and 44 years have indicated cost of living as number one issue.

"From the latest population estimates, this age category represents about 21 per cent of Fiji's population."

Mr Gounder said also of concern should be those 55 years and above, including pensioners who made up 12 per cent of the population.

"In this regard, it should be noted that Fiji's First Biennial General Assembly of Older Persons held in 2016 has called for an increase in social pension to at least $1000 per month so that older persons maintain a good quality of life."

The Tebbutt-Times poll was conducted from February 4-7 by internationally-accredited world standard market researcher, Tebbutt Research, from a random national sample of 1001 adults 18 years and over.

Those interviewed were asked the question: "What do you think is the biggest issue facing people like yourself here in Fiji today?"

When asked to name the biggest issue facing people like themselves, respondents were free to give any answer.