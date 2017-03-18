Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 18 March

Health body seeks solution for easy dialysis access

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Update: 5:18PM FIJI'S Ministry of Health is looking for solutions to make access to dialysis treatment as affordable as possible, says Minister Rosy Akbar.

She made this known in her official address at the World Kidney Day fundraising dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

Ms Akbar said this was possible by putting downward pressure on fees, without negatively affecting other competing health priorities.

"Dialysis is not an easy option. It is not something that any of us should be happy to anticipate," Ms Akbar said.

"We also need to focus on providing patients with access to diagnostics to detect kidney disease early, supporting treatment (free to patients) of reversible kidney disease within the public hospitals, and strengthening the work done by various organisations in providing dialysis treatment to patients."








