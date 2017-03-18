Pay attention to your kids: Ratulomai

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Gospel Primary School U14 netball team. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 4:28PM SUPPORT your children in everything they do because it will help them excel in their future whether in academic or in sports.

Chief guest University of the South Pacific director Human Resources Sairusi Ratulomai reminded parents of their role in supporting their kids in sports.

"When we put in our support as parents, we see our children really excel academically," Ratulomai said while officiating at the Suva Primary Netball knock-off competition today.

"It helps them focus more in their studies and also when they want to play sport, be there for them, come and watch them play because seeing you there will boost their morale.

"We parents, sometimes we put in a lot of money in other commitments like funeral and we make excuses when it comes to our children so if you want your kids to be successful, spend more time with them and support them in everything they do," Ratulomai said.

He said it was not really about winning but about building up on your game and career, doing the right things and executing the techniques well.

"If you lose today, don't be disheartened. It's a journey and I also directed the message to parents and for me, I am a living witness to how successful our children are so it is all up to the parents on how they raise them up."

Suva Primary School Netball president Elenoa Vadei said to kick start their season, they hoped to take the level of competition to a new level.

"This is our knock-off tournament where we can gauge the level of competition from our girls so that the coaches can select their team that will represent their schools in our weekly competition that will start next week," Vadei said.

"Last year, we had 17 schools and this year, we've gone up to 19 schools and the two schools are Indra Ghnadi Primary School and Vatuwaqa Primary school who have returned to join our competition and the turn-out today is exciting and we're thankful to the parents and supporters for coming in numbers to support our players."