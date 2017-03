/ Front page / News

Update: 4:21PM THE Rewa youth U18 football team thrashed Nasinu U18 7-1 in the 2017 Vodafone Youth League.

The match was played at the Fiji Football Association academy grounds in Vatuwaqa earlier today.

Coach Nigel Khan was happy with the performance of his players in a big win.

He said they would continue to work hard in their youth development.