TEDxSuva launches May event

+ Enlarge this image Mere Nailatikau of the TEDxSuva secretariat and writing competition runner up Clarence Dass. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:19PM THREE winners were announced at the launching of the second TEDxSuva event at the Fiji Museum today.

The second event is scheduled to be held on May 6 this year.

The organisers have assured TEDxSUVA sponsors and potential audience members that this year's event will keep the spotlight trained on Fiji's diverse and vibrant ideas for sharing on the TEDx world stage.

Tickets and registration for the free event will open in April with 100 audience members expected at this year's event.

The winners of its writing competition was won by Alex Elbourne claiming the first prize, Clarence Dass and Nikola Komailevuka coming in as runner ups.

For his effort, Mr Elbourne won a ticket to the TEDxSuva 2017 and $500 cash prize with both runner ups also receiving a ticket to the event in May.