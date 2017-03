/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Employment Jone Usamate addresses employers at their forum yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 4:15PM FIJI needs more investment that are job rich, says Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate.

Speaking at the Employers Forum in Labasa, Mr Usamate said more investments created more jobs.

"In Fiji, we have a workforce of 340,000 people out of our population of 895,000 people," he said.

"Sixty per cent of those people work in the informal sector.

"So there is always a challenge trying to make opportunities for this people and as a Government."