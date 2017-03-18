Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 18 March

LTA notes improved road weight compliance

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Update: 4:11PM FIJI'S Land Transport Authority has noted a huge improvement in weight compliance from vehicle owners following an 11-month operation between the authority, Fiji Roads Authority and the Fiji Road Haulage Association.

LTA Board chairman Vijay Maharaj said the authority was happy to note an increase in compliance from 48 per cent in February last year to close to 95 per cent in January this year.

"Exceeding the limit of what you're supposed to carry not only adds stress to the roads and vehicles, it also reduces the effectiveness of a vehicle's brakes and suspension, which can affect a driver's ability to brake and steer properly," Mr Maharaj said.

"We request all vehicle owners who are in the business of carrying heavy loads to keep within the weight limits of their respective vehicles at all times."








