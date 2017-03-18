SDG 14: Embracing effective strategic partnerships

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pacific Oceans commissioner Dame Meg Taylor. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:07PM MORE critical thinking is needed in the region about the role, longevity and accountability of partnerships and of networks involved in progressing efforts to achieving SDG 14 on oceans.

"We need to be discerning and embrace and elaborate more effective strategic partnerships in order to strengthen our ability to deliver on SDG14," Pacific Ocean commissioner Dame Meg Taylor said.

"We need to be mindful of the inextricable links between the ocean and climate.

"While they provide the assets and connectivity in our sea of islands, they also provide hazards and risks that increase our vulnerabilities and threaten our lives and property."

The Pacific Islands Regional Oceans Policy (PIROP) was endorsed by Pacific Island Forum Leaders in 2002 - it envisions a healthy ocean, including the adjacent high seas that sustain the livelihoods and aspirations of Pacific island countries and communities.

Forum Leaders then developed the Framework for a Pacific Oceanscape (FPO) in 2009, to promote the implementation of PIROP.

In 2015 and 2016, Forum Leaders again recognised the ocean as a priority when they issued the Palau Declaration on The Ocean: Life and Future and the Pohnpei Ocean Statement - A Course to Sustainability.

The statement from the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner stated the alignment of provisions of the Framework for a Pacific Oceanscape as an integrated ocean management approach, with national and other regional instruments would bring rapid benefits.

This, however, Dame Meg pointed out would require a clear appreciation of the links between regional ocean policy and sector-based policies such as for fisheries, energy, transport and tourism.

She said the Pacific should be proud of its active participation in shaping the 2030 Agenda and the SAMOA Pathway, and the Pacific's global leadership in championing climate change action and ocean governance and management to support delivery of sustainable development for all our people.

"The Pacific ocean is the largest of the world's oceans. It connects our sea of islands and connects us to the world.

"Our reliance on the ocean means that sustainable ocean management must be a priority for our Small Island Developing States."