Fiji Police opens northern credit union

+ Enlarge this image FPSCU chairperson Jowana Tuinakelo chats with Commissioner Northern Joseva Vocea. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 3:57PM THE opening of the Fiji Police Credit Union Labasa office after 45 years will ensure that locals get the chance to save and be assisted through loans with this available facility.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the new office, Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea said the office would give locals the opportunity to be part of the union.

"Gone are the days that we have to send our loan applications to Suva and wait for one week to get feedback," Mr Vocea said.

"As from today, FPSCU members in the North will enjoy the luxury enjoyed by our colleagues in Suva."