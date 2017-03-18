Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Police opens northern credit union

LUKE RAWALAI
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Update: 3:57PM THE opening of the Fiji Police Credit Union Labasa office after 45 years will ensure that locals get the chance to save and be assisted through loans with this available facility.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the new office, Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea said the office would give locals the opportunity to be part of the union. 

"Gone are the days that we have to send our loan applications to Suva and wait for one week to get feedback," Mr Vocea said.

"As from today, FPSCU members in the North will enjoy the luxury enjoyed by our colleagues in Suva."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bote creates history at Churchill Park
  2. Missing teenager returns home
  3. Man acquitted after 8 years
  4. The issue of racism and ingrained attitude
  5. Key issues
  6. Court hears how man died
  7. Worry over lack of jobs
  8. FSC ready for EU exit
  9. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  10. Bouncer awaits fate in death of nightclub patron

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  10. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)