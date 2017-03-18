Fiji U20 side anticipate challenges ahead

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:53PM MEMBERS of the Fiji U20 side are looking forward to the big challenges ahead of them after World Rugby announced their participation alongside Samoa to face off with Australia and New Zealand in the first ever Oceania Rugby U20 Championship 2017.

It will be held at the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia from April 28 to May 6.

Fiji U20 assistant coach Kele Leawere said they looked forward to the challenge because it would also serve as a good build-up for them.

"It's a big task but we are looking forward to it and we know it was only for us to gauge ourselves," Leawere said.