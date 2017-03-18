Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji U20 side anticipate challenges ahead

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Update: 3:53PM MEMBERS of the Fiji U20 side are looking forward to the big challenges ahead of them after World Rugby announced their participation alongside Samoa to face off with Australia and New Zealand in the first ever Oceania Rugby U20 Championship 2017.

It will be held at the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia from April 28 to May 6.

Fiji U20 assistant coach Kele Leawere said they looked forward to the challenge because it would also serve as a good build-up for them.

"It's a big task but we are looking forward to it and we know it was only for us to gauge ourselves," Leawere said. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bote creates history at Churchill Park
  2. Missing teenager returns home
  3. Man acquitted after 8 years
  4. The issue of racism and ingrained attitude
  5. Key issues
  6. Court hears how man died
  7. Worry over lack of jobs
  8. FSC ready for EU exit
  9. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  10. Bouncer awaits fate in death of nightclub patron

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  10. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)