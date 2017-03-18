Need for more public convenience

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:49PM THERE is a need for more adequate public convenience in urban centres in the country.

The issue was brought up during the National Budget Consultation in Lautoka earlier today.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said he agreed that more public convenience areas needed to be constructed in towns and cities.

"I think it's a big issue that we also highlighted with the Ministry of Local Government in last year's budget," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"And it's not just a problem that Lautoka faces but many other towns as well."