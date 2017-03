/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from the Lautoka zone athletics meet. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 3:47PM A TOTAL of 37 new records were set at the two-day Lautoka Zone meet that ended at Churchill Park today.

As expected, Natabua and Jasper dominated the show and also set majority of the new records.

Newcomer Magodro and underdogs Yasawa also made their mark at the competition.

Natabua's sprint king Shane Tuvusa was the star of the two-day event winning three gold medals and setting new records in all.

He won the 100m, 200m and helped his 4x400m relay team to win.