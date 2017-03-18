Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

World Rugby PRC: Junior Japan outscores Tonga

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Update: 3:40PM JUNIOR Japan outscored Tonga A by six tries to five to win 42-33 and finished as the 2017 World Rugby Pacific Challenge runner-up's at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva, today.

Junior Japanese head coach Satoru Endo said despite winning the match, they were still disappointed they could not win the tournament.

"We came here to win the championship so second place is not the result we are satisfied with but we learned some challenges from the Fiji game and we did improve that for this game and I am satisfied with that part," Endo said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bote creates history at Churchill Park
  2. Missing teenager returns home
  3. Man acquitted after 8 years
  4. The issue of racism and ingrained attitude
  5. Key issues
  6. Court hears how man died
  7. Worry over lack of jobs
  8. FSC ready for EU exit
  9. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  10. Bouncer awaits fate in death of nightclub patron

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  10. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)