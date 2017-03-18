World Rugby PRC: Junior Japan outscores Tonga

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:40PM JUNIOR Japan outscored Tonga A by six tries to five to win 42-33 and finished as the 2017 World Rugby Pacific Challenge runner-up's at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva, today.

Junior Japanese head coach Satoru Endo said despite winning the match, they were still disappointed they could not win the tournament.

"We came here to win the championship so second place is not the result we are satisfied with but we learned some challenges from the Fiji game and we did improve that for this game and I am satisfied with that part," Endo said.