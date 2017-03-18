Power outage for Korolevu-Rakiraki communities

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FEA chief executive Hasmukh Patel explains the extent of the outage when tomorrow's maintenance work commences. Picture: TIMOCI VULA

Update: 3:07PM COMMUNITIES and villages from Korolevu along the Coral Coast right up to Rakiraki should expect power outages from 4am tomorrow until 4pm later in the day.

This as Fiji Electricity Authority's western engineers and a support team from Suva attend to an urgent upgrading exercise of the 132kV Vuda substation and the 132kV Vuda to Nadarivatu transmission line.

FEA chief executive Hasmukh Patel said they urgently needed to replace part of the authority's system hardware and improve its reliability.

It has been confirmed that some works would be done on the power lines on the steel towers, including work on the Vuda-end of the line of the substation.

"This power outage will mean that FEA will not be able to supply electricity from the Wailoa hydro power station and Nadarivatu hydro power station to the western region of Viti Levu," Mr Patel said.

"We need to carry out this maintenance at the earliest to ensure that we do not have any unplanned power outage. We can only do it on a Sunday because demand is low."

Communities and villages in the Sigatoka district, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba and Tavua should expect the outage.

During this period, he said the authority would rely on its diesel power stations at Sigatoka, Qeleloa, Nadi, Vuda and Rakiraki to supply electricity to its customers in the Western Division from Sigatoka district to the Rakiraki district.

Mr Patel said major hotels and resorts had been requested to run its own plants.

"There are other areas that we will have to switch off so that the diesel capacity is able to meet the demand there because we have a shortfall.

"The shortfall is obviously because we do not have enough diesel back-up, and to have enough diesel power back up is costly."

On a normal week day, power demand in the Western Division ranges between 70 to 80 megawatts.

On Sunday, the FEA expects power demand to be around 46 megawatts of diesel capacity, which it did not have, thus the decision to put off certain areas to allow supply to other essential areas.

"Other customers in the Western Division may experience intermittent power supply in the event of a failure of any one of our generating sets.

"FEA will do its utmost to ensure that these power interruptions are kept to a minimum."

The authority has also warned that should weather conditions become unfavourable, the exercise would be postponed and customers advised accordingly.