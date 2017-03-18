Increased State operating costs in 10 years

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:25PM GOVERNMENT's operating expenditure has increased significantly over the last 10 years.

While addressing Lautoka residents during a National Budget Consultation, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said in 2004, 83 per cent of Government's money was used for operation expenditure.

"They had nothing to show for the next year," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"Only 17 per cent went into roads and other things.

"Now we spend 60 per cent in operating but 40 per cent in capital expenditure which is a good thing to do.

"The other thing is that all of these expenditure and the day to day running of Government, we actually fund it by raising the revenue.

"In other words, this is how much money that Government makes. In 2004, we made $1.1billion. Today we make $3.1billion."

He said Government had only borrowed money for capital expenditures.

"In other words, all of our operating expenditure we actually pay from our own pockets. We don't borrow.

"The only time when we borrow is when we want to build things which is a good thing to do too because you only borrow to build things.

"Keeping that in mind and given what's happened in Fiji in the past six to seven years, the economy is working well.

"There are a lot of positive things happening."