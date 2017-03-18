Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Increased State operating costs in 10 years

REPEKA NASIKO
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Update: 2:25PM GOVERNMENT's operating expenditure has increased significantly over the last 10 years.

While addressing Lautoka residents during a National Budget Consultation, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said in 2004, 83 per cent of Government's money was used for operation expenditure.

"They had nothing to show for the next year," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"Only 17 per cent went into roads and other things.

"Now we spend 60 per cent in operating but 40 per cent in capital expenditure which is a good thing to do.

"The other thing is that all of these expenditure and the day to day running of Government, we actually fund it by raising the revenue.

"In other words, this is how much money that Government makes. In 2004, we made $1.1billion. Today we make $3.1billion."

He said Government had only borrowed money for capital expenditures.

"In other words, all of our operating expenditure we actually pay from our own pockets. We don't borrow.

"The only time when we borrow is when we want to build things which is a good thing to do too because you only borrow to build things.

"Keeping that in mind and given what's happened in Fiji in the past six to seven years, the economy is working well.

"There are a lot of positive things happening."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bote creates history at Churchill Park
  2. Missing teenager returns home
  3. Man acquitted after 8 years
  4. The issue of racism and ingrained attitude
  5. Key issues
  6. Court hears how man died
  7. Worry over lack of jobs
  8. FSC ready for EU exit
  9. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  10. Bouncer awaits fate in death of nightclub patron

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  10. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)