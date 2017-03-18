Labasa schools excited about games

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:22PM STUDENTS from the 10 schools in the Macuata 1 athletics zone are excited about competing in their local qualifier for next month's Coca Cola Games championships despite the bad weather that caused the postponement of the event.

The event, which was scheduled to take place yesterday at the All Saints Secondary School in Labasa, was moved to accommodate for delayed internal competitions in each school.

Macuata 1 meet master Shavneel Prasad said the bad weather that plagued the nation this past cyclone season had made it difficult for each school to host individual inter-house athletics competitions early in the time as is normally done.

"We postponed the meet to ensure that all the schools could prepare well as everything is on track now. Each school has had their internal competition and their athletes are enjoying their final week of training," Prasad said.

The Naleba College teacher said the 12-member committee had worked hard to ensure everything was ready as north students were looking forward to the event.

The Macuata Zone 1 athletes will see competition from students of All Saints Secondary School, Nadogo Secondary School, Holy Family Secondary School, Duavata Secondary School, Labasa Sangam Secondary School, Naleba College and Gurunanak Khalsa College.

"This is a big event in our community and the students are looking forward to it the way Suva students look forward to the Coca Cola Games.

"We just hope the weather is favourable so we can have good conditions. We invite our parents and supporters to come out and support our Labasa athletes."

The committee has received training over three years from the Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association and will run next week's event without technical expertise from Suva.