Namadi community establishes watch zone

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:49PM THE residents of Villa Maria settlement in Namadi Heights will have a greater sense of safety after the Fiji Police Force launched its Neighborhood Watch Zone in the area earlier today.

Deputy Divisional Police Commander Southern Juki Chew said it was the first time the Force was launching the project in the area.

"We like thank the community for working together with us in launching the program. If we work together, we can achieve more," Mr Chew said.

"To the community, if you help us, we will help you. It is important for residents of this settlement to work together and help each other out."

He said the incentive would be a safer neighbourhood to live in.

Village eldest resident 77-year-old Robert Mafutuna was present and did the honours of unveiling the new Neighborhood Watch Zone board.