$1k each for 549 Serua-Namosi villagers

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Update: 1:44PM FIVE hundred and forty nine people from the Serua and Namosi provinces received $1000 each from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama as part of the Government's Micro and Small Business Grant disbursement.

This brings the total number of 6622 Fijian people assisted by the program since its inception in 2015.

Minister for Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya said the program did not only benefit the recipients but had generated economic returns to business values and increased economic activities in communities around the country.

He also encouraged the recipients to work towards being successful.

"The onus is now on you the recipients to nurture the seeds that have been planted by your Government and to ensure its fruition," Mr Koya said.








