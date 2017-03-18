World Rugby PRC: Junior Japan leads Tonga

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:37PM JUNIOR Japan leads Tonga A 28-19 at halftime of the World Rugby Pacific Challenge underway at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

The Japanese brigade ran in four tries to Shogo Nakano, Kosuke Horikoshi and Fuala Makisi who scored two tries.

Their tries were all successfully converted by Naoto Saito.

Tonga A, on the other hand, scored three tries through Frederick Kei and Paki Afu who scored double.

Fullback James Faiva successfully converted two of the three tries.

The second half of the match is currently under way in what is expected to be a high scoring game, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.