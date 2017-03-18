CWM partners with TFL for Internet services

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:20PM TELECOM Fiji Limited (TFL) will now provide internet access to TFL's Connect service for people who visit CWM.

This was made possible following a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Ministry of Health and TFL yesterday.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said the investment by TFL to deliver wi-fi access in health facilities was an example of how the ministry continued to work alongside partner organisations to improve services offered to Fijians.

"The wi-fi service is currently available in five of the major departments within CWM hospital," Ms Akbar said.

"We plan eventually to have the service installed in all our major hospitals."

This service will allow anyone with a Connect Velocity account or who purchases a prepay voucher to access the internet.