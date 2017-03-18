Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

CWM partners with TFL for Internet services

LITIA CAVA
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Update: 1:20PM TELECOM Fiji Limited (TFL) will now provide internet access to TFL's Connect service for people who visit CWM.

This was made possible following a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Ministry of Health and TFL yesterday.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said the investment by TFL to deliver wi-fi access in health facilities was an example of how the ministry continued to work alongside partner organisations to improve services offered to Fijians.

"The wi-fi service is currently available in five of the major departments within CWM hospital," Ms Akbar said. 

"We plan eventually to have the service installed in all our major hospitals."

This service will allow anyone with a Connect Velocity account or who purchases a prepay voucher to access the internet.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bote creates history at Churchill Park
  2. Missing teenager returns home
  3. Man acquitted after 8 years
  4. The issue of racism and ingrained attitude
  5. Key issues
  6. Court hears how man died
  7. Worry over lack of jobs
  8. FSC ready for EU exit
  9. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  10. Bouncer awaits fate in death of nightclub patron

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  10. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)