Taveuni zone breaks Coke Games record

LUISA QIOLEVU
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Update: 1:00PM THREE Coca Cola Games record were broken on the final day of the Taveuni Secondary School Zone held at the Wairiki College grounds yesterday.

Amania Veisa of Niusawa Methodist School broke the Coca Cola record set by Pita Tamani of Marist Brothers High School in the senior boy's javelin.

Veisa threw a 59.30 metres javelin displacing the zone record of 48 metres and broke the 54 metres Coke Games record.

Vani Sokomuri of Niusawa Methodist School broke a new Coke Games record in the senior girls javelin of a 36.77 metres throw.

Sokomuri also broke the Coca Cola Games discus senior girls record set by Rabi High School's Raitini Uea Kaete last year with a distance of 25.42 metres.








