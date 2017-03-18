Security officer on rape, murder charge further remanded

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:56PM A SECURITY officer charged for the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl along Loloma Beach in Pacific Harbour last year has been further remanded in custody.

Josua Colanaudolu appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

He is facing 24 counts ranging from abduction, rape, indecently annoying a female and murder.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Lee Burney served and filed voire dire disclosures in court yesterday afternoon.

Mr Burney also reassured the court of their stand on opposing bail.

This after defence lawyer Talei Kean informed the court of her client's intention of seeking bail.

Justice Temo will rule on his bail on April 17.