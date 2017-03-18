Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Security officer on rape, murder charge further remanded

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Update: 12:56PM A SECURITY officer charged for the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl along Loloma Beach in Pacific Harbour last year has been further remanded in custody.

Josua Colanaudolu appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

He is facing 24 counts ranging from abduction, rape, indecently annoying a female and murder.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Lee Burney served and filed voire dire disclosures in court yesterday afternoon.

Mr Burney also reassured the court of their stand on opposing bail.

This after defence lawyer Talei Kean informed the court of her client's intention of seeking bail.

Justice Temo will rule on his bail on April 17.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bote creates history at Churchill Park
  2. Missing teenager returns home
  3. Man acquitted after 8 years
  4. The issue of racism and ingrained attitude
  5. Key issues
  6. Court hears how man died
  7. Worry over lack of jobs
  8. FSC ready for EU exit
  9. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  10. Bouncer awaits fate in death of nightclub patron

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  10. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)