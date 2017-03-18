Lautoka hosts second budget consultations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister of Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaking at the National Budget consultation in Lautoka. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

Update: 12:49PM GOVERNMENT held its second budget consultations in Lautoka this morning with the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, hearing submissions and public opinion on what they thought of the national budget.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the budgetary consultations were important for both Government and members of the public.

"One of the purposes of having this budgetary consultation is to share with the public how Government allocates its budget and also for you to understand the priorities that Government has to deal with," he said.

A second round of consultations will be held in Ba later this afternoon.