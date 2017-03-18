Date set for mother's rape trial

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:46PM THE trial date for a mother charged with the alleged rape of her 14-year-old daughter last year has been set from November 6 to November 10 this year.

The 45-year-old woman appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday afternoon.

The alleged offences happened between January 1 and July 5, 2016.

It is alleged that during those periods, the accused allegedly raped her daughter before unlawfully and indecently assaulting her.

The mother was also alleged to have assaulted her daughter causing her actual bodily harm on July 5.

Yesterday afternoon, the State reiterated its stand of opposing bail because of the relationship between the complainant and the accused.

She has been further remanded in custody and will reappear in court on May 4 for her bail ruling.