Natabua crowns new sprint king

MACIU MALO
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Update: 12:39PM NATABUA High School scooped all the gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 400m from the junior to senior boys events.

The highlight of those races was the crowning of a new sprint king in Natabua High School in Shane Tuvusa. 

The former Marist Brothers High School student set new records in the 100m and 200m events. 

His fellow school mates Tyrone Chambers and James Cox also won gold medals in the intermediate boys 100m and 200m, respectively. 

Yasawa's Atelaite Buna stunned the Jasper girls when she burnt the new Lautoka synthetic track to win senior girls 200m.

More than 25 records have been broken so far. 








