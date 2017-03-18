Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

School makes mark

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, March 18, 2017

DESPITE the hurdles and problems faced by a small remote school in Ba, Thomas Baker Memorial School has made its mark among top schools in Fiji.

The school scooped two awards at the Minister's Excellence Awards earlier in the week for achieving 100 per cent pass rate in Year 12 and Year 13 external examinations last year.

With its geographical location and having a school roll of 69 students and 16 teachers, the achievement was no easy task.

With 22 years of teaching experience, school principal Kaliova Maya said when he took up the job, the school was underperforming academically.

"It was a real challenge for us and for the school to improve on these results. The geographical location and with lack of resources it was very difficult for us, but we managed to achieve this goal," he said.

Deprived of not having a proper science lab, computer lab and foremost no electricity, all these challenges and difficulties added up to fuel the school's push for success.

The school caters for students from the Ba and Nadroga/Navosa provinces.








