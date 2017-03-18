Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Envoy tells of SDG goal

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, March 18, 2017

WHEN it comes to the success or the failure of a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), it is the young people of today who have the most to gain or lose, says United Nations General Assembly president Peter Thomson.

Being the first Fijian to serve as president of the UN General Assembly, Mr Thomson held a seminar at the University of the South Pacific on Thursday to encourage students to be dedicated to the achievement of the SDGs by 2030.

"So at an era where technology and innovation are driving social and economic changes at a pace scale never seen before, the idea is that creativity and commitment of young people can indeed have the exponential impact for the transformation of our world for the better that we seek," he said.

"With current estimates suggesting that implementing SDGs will require a global annual investment between five to seven trillion dollars annually, mobilising funding on this scale requires precisely the kind of disruptive thinking that young minds are capable of."

Mr Thompson encouraged young people to be voices that amplify the message of SDGs across the Pacific.

He said with the stakes being as high as they were in regards to the security of the Pacific, impacts of climate change must drive people to transform sustainability in the region.

He said he would convene a high level SDG action event on climate change and SDGs once he returns to New York next week which would be the first UN meeting since COP22 in Marrakech, Morocco, last year








