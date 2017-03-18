Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Living without polio

Mere Naleba
Saturday, March 18, 2017

MOST children nowadays are fortunate to be living in polio-free countries.

These were the words of World Health Organization representative Dr Angelo Merrianos in Suva earlier this week.

Dr Merrianos said the fact children nowadays could only hear of polio cases from their grandparents or possibly their parents was a great indication that the global move to eradicate polio was finally happening.

"So paralysis due to polio has become a memory for us today, and for most of us in the Pacific region, which includes the Pacific Island countries and territories, children born in this millennium may have heard of polio through recollection of grandparents possibly their parents. The international news stories is always part of history of public health," she said

"We haven't really seen polio fortunately for a very long time."

She said in 1988 statistics revealed that there were about 50,000 cases of polio and last year alone WHO recorded only 37 cases of wild polio virus.

She said this was an indication of the enormous achievement made.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Missing teenager returns home
  2. Key issues
  3. Worry over lack of jobs
  4. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  5. FSC ready for EU exit
  6. Man acquitted after 8 years
  7. PM: Regional commitment to save the ocean
  8. Fiji gathers support for COP 23
  9. Ministry launches 'Fight the Bite' mozzie campaign
  10. Government assists school fence project

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)