Living without polio

MOST children nowadays are fortunate to be living in polio-free countries.

These were the words of World Health Organization representative Dr Angelo Merrianos in Suva earlier this week.

Dr Merrianos said the fact children nowadays could only hear of polio cases from their grandparents or possibly their parents was a great indication that the global move to eradicate polio was finally happening.

"So paralysis due to polio has become a memory for us today, and for most of us in the Pacific region, which includes the Pacific Island countries and territories, children born in this millennium may have heard of polio through recollection of grandparents possibly their parents. The international news stories is always part of history of public health," she said

"We haven't really seen polio fortunately for a very long time."

She said in 1988 statistics revealed that there were about 50,000 cases of polio and last year alone WHO recorded only 37 cases of wild polio virus.

She said this was an indication of the enormous achievement made.