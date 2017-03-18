Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Our S.a.Y program

COMMUNITIES and youths must recognise they have a say through Parliament because it belongs to the people, says Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni.

Dr Luveni highlighted a program within the Parliament's Civic Education and Media Unit called Our S.a.Y. while launching the parliament educational resources on Thursday.

The acronym SaY means Students and Youth.

"Our S.a.Y includes resources for teaching of Parliament, to learn about how decisions are made and be able to make some decisions themselves," Dr Luveni said.

The educational resources included:

* eight Discover Parliament'information cards;

* a teacher's guide;

* two 'Our S.a.Y' module booklets for primary and secondary schools; and

* role play Parliament' scripts, props and dress.

Dr Luveni said the role play parliament scripts, props and dress would enable parliamentary education staff to conduct role plays with students when they visit Parliament or when they go out for Parliament outreaches to schools through the Parliament Bus and Meet the Speaker'programs.

The educational resources were produced and published by the Civic Education and Media Unit of Parliament and generously supported by the Fiji Parliamentary Support Project with donor partners — the EU and the Governments of New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

The materials are also available online for free to the public.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy also highlighted that Government worked to ensure parliament education materials were published and made accessible to people over the years.

Dr Reddy said the ministry would ensure the parliamentary education materials would be distributed to all schools.








