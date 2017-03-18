Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

X-ray gift for Lautoka Hospital

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, March 18, 2017

THE University of Fiji's Umanand Prasad School of Medicine gave a $2000 X-ray viewing carousel to the Lautoka Hospital.

Lautoka Hospital acting consultant surgeon Dr Akhtar Ali said the gift was timely.

"Our last carousel was damaged last year by a student," he said.

"It came at the right time and we are grateful to the university for this gift."

UniFiji marketing and sales manager Shirley Prasad said they hoped the machine would benefit students who were completing their residency at the school.

"We also wanted to show our appreciation to the hospital for taking on our students during their studies," she said.








