'Inclusive' change

+ Enlarge this image Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts, Iowane Tiko (with coat) during the Fiji Principal's Conference in Suva. Picture: ATU RASEA

"AS leaders we must see that the needs of students and teachers are met while also considering some students may have special needs, some have difficulties and some simply struggle."

These were the words of Education, Heritage and Arts Ministry permanent secretary Iowane Tiko during the conclusion of a two-day Fiji Principal's Conference in Suva on Thursday.

"If the attitudes, structures and processes of the system are failing our students, then it is not the young people who should change, it is the system itself which should change and that is what we mean by inclusion," he said.

"The cultures and practices in schools must adapt and respond to the diversity of students and we as school leaders must identify opportunities, and tailor education to the learner."

Mr Tiko said the process of inclusion was not easy as it demanded a shift in attitude and required the determination to change.

He encouraged principals to be bold while bringing about change into the school system that benefited students and teachers.

"Inclusion may best be looked at as a process in which students and teachers are all valued equally," he said.