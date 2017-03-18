Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Inclusive' change

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, March 18, 2017

"AS leaders we must see that the needs of students and teachers are met while also considering some students may have special needs, some have difficulties and some simply struggle."

These were the words of Education, Heritage and Arts Ministry permanent secretary Iowane Tiko during the conclusion of a two-day Fiji Principal's Conference in Suva on Thursday.

"If the attitudes, structures and processes of the system are failing our students, then it is not the young people who should change, it is the system itself which should change and that is what we mean by inclusion," he said.

"The cultures and practices in schools must adapt and respond to the diversity of students and we as school leaders must identify opportunities, and tailor education to the learner."

Mr Tiko said the process of inclusion was not easy as it demanded a shift in attitude and required the determination to change.

He encouraged principals to be bold while bringing about change into the school system that benefited students and teachers.

"Inclusion may best be looked at as a process in which students and teachers are all valued equally," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Missing teenager returns home
  2. Key issues
  3. Worry over lack of jobs
  4. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  5. FSC ready for EU exit
  6. Man acquitted after 8 years
  7. PM: Regional commitment to save the ocean
  8. Fiji gathers support for COP 23
  9. Ministry launches 'Fight the Bite' mozzie campaign
  10. Government assists school fence project

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)