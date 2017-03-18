Aid for 10 children

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sione Natua (left), FENC northern administrator, presents school bags to Tuliana Lelea. Picture: SUPPLIED

TEN children of inmates in Labasa considered themselves blessed after they were provided with school bags and stationery by the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children (FENC) Fiji.

A statement from the non-government organisation's northern branch said the school supplies were uplifted earlier this month at the FENC Fiji northern office.

"These children are from Cakaudrove and Macuata and met the criteria for FENC Fiji assistance," the statement said.

"We anticipate to increase the numbers we assist once more funding can be provided to the foundation.

"FENC Fiji north also works with other government agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare, provincial office and the Commissioner Northern's office in reaching out to the needy students of the Northern Division."

Marica Gavidi, a parent, said ever since her husband was in prison, she had struggled to make ends meet for her children.

"It is a struggle to make ends meet especially when you are a single parent considering the high cost of living," she said.

"I'm really grateful for the assistance provided by Fenc Fiji as it really helped me to put them back to school."

The families were identified by the divisional psychologist for Fiji Corrections Service in the North, Aisea Rainima, who works directly with the inmates and their families.

The project was successfully achieved through the collaboration between the two organisations with the aim of improving the lives of the needy children through the provision of education assistance.