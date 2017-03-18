Activism in the Pacific

/ Front page / News

THERE are many forms of activism and issues people face in the Pacific.

This was highlighted at the Digital Renaissance of Bottom-Up Regionalism in the Pacific Seminar which was held at the University of the South Pacific in Suva on Thursday.

Since 2009, Pacific Island Countries (PICs) have undergone a paradigm shift in their engagement with regional and international politics referred to as the New Pacific Diplomacy.

Teaching assistant for School of Government, Development and International Affairs (SGDIA), Jason Titifanue said in the Pacific more young people were involving themselves in activism.

"The idea is that in the Pacific their many forms of activism and issues people are facing and what we noted is there is an increase in issues on West Papua, climate change and feminism," he said.

"In a way now we are seeing a lot of movements at the grassroots level there is a lot of actions that are led by people who are concerned about these issues."

New technologies have enabled the evolution of alternative spaces for debate, and are transforming the way people communicate, disseminate information and mobilise.

Activists in campaigns relating to climate change, feminist activism and West Papuan self-determination, have tapped into ICT platforms to strengthen their advocacy within and outside the Pacific region, the seminar heard.

According to Mr Titifanue, the seminar was a stepping down to prepare a brief proposal with the intention of getting a publication done soon.