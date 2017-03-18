Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

More courts, more costs

Litia Cava
Saturday, March 18, 2017

THE 2014 Auditor-General's Report highlighted that the expenditure for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had increased.

While making submissions to the Public Accounts Committee in Suva on Thursday, Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde said expenses increased when organisations such as the court expands.

The total expenditure incurred by his office in 2014 was $4,489,094.

"This was an increase in 2014 with the appointment of new staff when we appointed three new assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions and along with that was an increase in travel and communications for those State counsels attending court matters," Mr Pryde said.

"So now there are more court. There is another court in Taveuni and around the country and so then there is magistrates sitting, also Legal Aid expands and when they appear in Magistrates Court they ask for trials to be set in those courts so then obviously we have to provide prosecutors as well so to a degree our cost goes up when the number of courts and magistrates are established throughout the country."

Public Accounts Committee chairperson Ashneel Sudhakar commended the work of the ODPP.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Missing teenager returns home
  2. Key issues
  3. Worry over lack of jobs
  4. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  5. FSC ready for EU exit
  6. Man acquitted after 8 years
  7. PM: Regional commitment to save the ocean
  8. Fiji gathers support for COP 23
  9. Ministry launches 'Fight the Bite' mozzie campaign
  10. Government assists school fence project

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)