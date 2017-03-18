More courts, more costs

/ Front page / News

THE 2014 Auditor-General's Report highlighted that the expenditure for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had increased.

While making submissions to the Public Accounts Committee in Suva on Thursday, Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde said expenses increased when organisations such as the court expands.

The total expenditure incurred by his office in 2014 was $4,489,094.

"This was an increase in 2014 with the appointment of new staff when we appointed three new assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions and along with that was an increase in travel and communications for those State counsels attending court matters," Mr Pryde said.

"So now there are more court. There is another court in Taveuni and around the country and so then there is magistrates sitting, also Legal Aid expands and when they appear in Magistrates Court they ask for trials to be set in those courts so then obviously we have to provide prosecutors as well so to a degree our cost goes up when the number of courts and magistrates are established throughout the country."

Public Accounts Committee chairperson Ashneel Sudhakar commended the work of the ODPP.