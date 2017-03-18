Fiji Time: 10:05 AM on Saturday 18 March

Flower skills empower women

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, March 18, 2017

EIGHTEEN women from women's groups, microfinance organisations and senior government officials had the opportunity to be part of a one-day exchange program with the Japanese Government to engage and undertake in Ikebana flower arrangement at Novotel Hotel in Lami this week.

Ikebana flower arrangements is a traditional art which Japan is renowned for and comes with a philosophy of developing closeness with nature.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar said the engagement during the program would create new opportunities and areas of cooperation between the Fijian women and women from Japan, in ensuring women were economically empowered and were agents of change in their respective communities.

"Flower arrangements in Fiji, I could categorise them as an art, hobby and to some as means of livelihood on a daily basis," she said.

"However, with this new initiative and knowledge of the Ikebana flower arrangement, I am sure most of those who are in this room including myself, are eager to learn from this art of flower arrangement, which Japan is well known for throughout the world.

"Therefore to our women's groups and institutions that are present this morning, please do capitalise on this opportunity of dialogue.








