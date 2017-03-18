No help for sex workers

/ Front page / News

THE Government does not offer any specific assistance to sex workers in Fiji because of the many barriers limiting access to information regarding their work.

This was revealed by Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar this week.

"This is a sensitive subject and though the ministry is aware of the existence of such individuals under this category, it has never gone out to specifically identify these individuals," she said.

"First, because this type of engagements are mostly carried out under secrecy and guise and hard to prove and secondly, even if approached, there is denial by individuals because this activity is against the law (soliciting) and also because of communal labelling.

"However, if victims willingly wish to be assisted, the ministry has a working partnership with Homes of Hope which specifically works with victims of CSEC (Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children)."

Ms Bhatnagar said the ministry did not have any specific assistance targeting the group neither did it have a category to target such clientele.

"Most of the ministry's programs are targeting the most vulnerable and poor within the community, therefore, if any of such persons do fall into this category, they will be assisted with no further questions asked," she said.

"Therefore, they can be assisted through the ministry's social protections schemes or income generating ventures, or if need of counselling they will be supported through our partners such as Empower Pacific, Medical Services Pacific and Home of Hope."

She said because of the challenges in obtaining information from sex workers, they were not able to get any statistics on the actual number of sex workers out on the streets.

"To stem this increase and offer the right assistance, we must also address the demand which is a challenge in itself, then assistance offered must be sufficient and permanent otherwise individuals will revert to their old habits because it is more profitable," she said.