Sanitation issue

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, March 18, 2017

A LARGE population in Rakiraki has resorted to using pit toilets because most of the sanitation facilities were destroyed by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

The issue was raised at a regional meeting on water, sanitation and hygiene in Nadi earlier this week.

Divisional health inspector West Rakesh Chandra said there was a need for proper sanitation facilities to be built in areas affected by TC Winston.

"In Rakiraki, there is a big issue of people using pit toilets, they have gone back to using pit toilets after Winston," he said.

"For those that were affected, $7000 was given to those that needed to rebuild their homes. There was nothing for their toilets or for their water systems.

"There is no priority being given to that and as a result people are turning back to pit toilets."

Mr Chandra said they were grateful, however, to the support given by the World Health Organization's WASH program which assisted Government in the rehabilitation process.

"But there still needs to be more done.

"If we could help those who are earning less than $7000 and they could be given funds to build proper sanitation schemes."

Similar calls were made by other NGOs present.








