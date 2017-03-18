High number of unemployed youths

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate during a forum in the Ba Province. Picture: SUPPLIED

FIJI has a high number of primary and secondary school leavers annually who cannot find jobs, thus joining the pool of unemployment.

While addressing an Employers Forum in Savusavu on Thursday, Minister for Employment Jone Usamate said Fiji still had a broad-base population, with a young population.

Mr Usamate said annually, the country had primary and secondary school leavers entering higher education or the labour market looking for employment.

"Since 2010, the National Employment Centre (NEC) was established under the NEC Decree of 2009 to target the unemployed," he said

"The NEC has registered unemployed clients looking for employment opportunities and happy to mention that the NEC database is currently being updated."

Mr Usamate said they were hoping to provide timely and accurate information on unemployment figures and clients who are registered at the NEC during the next financial year.

He said the Fijian economy had experienced continual annual growth over the past decade and there was a need to continue building on this momentum.

"We all have different roles to play to continue this momentum and at the same time, while we are enjoying positive growth, we should also be mindful of the sharing of benefits to this growth across our nation," he said.